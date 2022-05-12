Who is Shireen Abu Akleh?

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Israeli forces assassinated a Palestinian icon. Shireen Abu Akleh was not the leader of a political faction or a member of a resistance group. she was a Christian female Palestinian journalist and reporter for Al Jazeera who came to be known to the Arab world during the Israeli reoccupation of the territories it had left after the Oslo Accords.

Abu Akleh reported brilliantly on the violent events and the siege on then leader Yasser Arafat, becoming the face of Al Jazeera in Palestine.

Shireen had gone to the Jenin refugee camp – four days before the Palestinians were due to commemorate the Nakba of 1948 – to report on another Israeli attack on the camp. Her death became a part of the continuing Nakba.

She is not the first Palestinian journalist to be killed by a state that continues to act above the law and which sees all Palestinians as subhuman. This is partly what led three human rights groups B’Tselem, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International to conclude that Israeli policies meet the definition of Apartheid in the Rome Statute.

Abu Akleh covered almost all major events in Israel and Palestine

Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem in 1971. She held Palestinian and American citizenship, and graduated with a BA degree in journalism and media from Yarmouk University in Jordan. After her graduation, she worked for local and international media agencies including the official Palestine Voice radio and Radio Monte Carlo. More recently she completed a diploma in new media. She began working for Al Jazeera in 1997 and reported on-camera regularly from Palestine, Egypt and the US as well as other places around the world. She covered almost all major events in Israel and Palestine, most notably the Second Intifada between 2000-2005 and the Israeli wars on the Gaza Strip. And over the past two and a half decades she was one of Al Jazeera elite journalists covering the situation across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Shireen reported from the front-line

She often reported from the front-line dodging Israeli live bullets, rubber coated metal bullets and gas and sound grenades. She was able to avoid serious injury or death since she joined Al Jazeera in 1997. Little did she know that it would take one bullet to bring her life to an end despite her wearing ‘press attire and protective helmet and body armour’. The bullet entered the gap between the helmet and the vest, just under her ear. A pretty accurate hit, which confirms it was shot by a sniper.

Abu Akleh : Palestinian journalists are always accused by the Israeli army

Shireen Abu Akleh talks about her journey as a journalist in a video marking the 25th anniversary of Al Jazeera’s founding. In a previous interview with Al Jazeera, Abu Akleh said the Palestinian journalists are “always accused by the Israeli army” and that they always feel like they are targeted.

“Wherever you put your camera, they (the Israeli forces) consider you are filming in a prohibited place.” Abu Akleh said, adding that she chose journalism to be close to people.

