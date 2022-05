SHAFAQNA- A Palestinian teenager was shot dead on Wednesday morning by the Israeli occupation forces in Bireh City in the central West Bank.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, 18-year-old Tha’er al-Yazouri was shot directly in the heart by the IOF in Jabel at-Tawil area in the city.

Meanwhile, the IOF kidnaped at least eight Palestinian citizens, raided several homes and stores, and carried out on-site interrogations during a campaign in Silwad town, east of Ramallah.

Source : ABNA