Russia-Ukraine war jeopardising food security in ME& Africa

SHAFAQNA-Russia-Ukraine war is jeopardising food security in low-income countries, especially in the Middle East and Africa.
Eren Gunhan Ulusoy, Head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia, told Anadolu Agency some countries in Africa are requesting aid as they cannot find sufficient resources for wheat imports.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on 24 February, has caused significant increases in commodity prices, especially for food such as wheat, corn and sunflower seed.

The price of wheat was around $350 per ton before the war, he said. It climbed to $400 at first, and then shot up to $500, exceeding the highest price recorded in 2008, Ulusoy said.

Source : middleeastmonitor

