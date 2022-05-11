Hakim condemns Israel’s attempt to martyr an Al Jazeera journalist

SHAFAQNA– Sayyid Ammar Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, strongly condemned the assassination of an Al Jazeera journalist by the Israeli regime.

The message reads: “We strongly condemn the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces.”

He added: “The fact that this incident took place with insistence and careful monitoring during her professional responsibility in the Jenin refugee camp, which is under siege by the Israeli forces, is a confirmation of the greatness of the crime and the brutality of its perpetrators.”

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement called on the international community and the legal and humanitarian institutions of the world to take action to stop these behaviors and to provide a safe environment for journalists to cover information and events away from danger, aggression and terror.

In the end, Hakim prayed God Almighty to have mercy on the martyr’s souls and bestow patience upon her family and the resilient nation of Palestine.

Source: Shafaqna Persian