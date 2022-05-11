International Federation of Journalists condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist

SHAFAQNA-The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Wednesday condemned the killing of a veteran Al Jazeera journalist while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

“While the full details of this horrific murder are still emerging, testimony from journalists who were with her when she was killed point towards this being another deliberate and systematic targeting of a journalist,” IFJ tweeted.

The Brussels-based federation noted that journalists, wearing press vests clearly identified, were targeted by Israeli snipers.

“We will seek to add this case to the ICC complaint submitted by the IFJ, detailing such systematic targeting,” it added.

“If we demand justice for the Russian targeting of Ukrainian journalists, we must demand an end to, and justice for, Israeli targeting and killings of Palestinian journalists,” IFJ said.

Source : aa