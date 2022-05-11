English
International Shia News Agency

No Israeli request to investigate Al Jazeera journalist’s death: Palestinian official

0
No Israeli request to investigate journalist’s death

SHAFAQNA-A Palestinian official on Wednesday denied reports about receiving an Israeli request to launch a joint investigation into the death of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier Wednesday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) has refused to conduct a joint investigation into Abu Akleh’s death.

“We deny what the PM of the Israeli government announced that they were heading to the PA to conduct an investigation into her assassination,” senior PA official Hussein Al-Sheikh said on Twitter.

“We affirm that the PA will take this file to the International Criminal Court,” he added.

Source : aa

Related posts

Middleeasteye: Footage and geolocation disprove Israeli claims

asadian

Iranian Deputy Minister of Press condoles on martyrdom of Abu Akleh

asadian

International Federation of Journalists condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist

asadian

Hakim condemns Israel’s attempt to martyr an Al Jazeera journalist

asadian

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in central West Bank

asadian

Funeral procession of Al Jazeera TV Journalist who was shot dead by Israeli forces [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.