No Israeli request to investigate Al Jazeera journalist’s death: Palestinian official

SHAFAQNA-A Palestinian official on Wednesday denied reports about receiving an Israeli request to launch a joint investigation into the death of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier Wednesday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) has refused to conduct a joint investigation into Abu Akleh’s death.

“We deny what the PM of the Israeli government announced that they were heading to the PA to conduct an investigation into her assassination,” senior PA official Hussein Al-Sheikh said on Twitter.

“We affirm that the PA will take this file to the International Criminal Court,” he added.

Source : aa