MEE: Sanctions should be imposed on Israel

SHAFAQNA-No Israeli has been brought to justice for killing Palestinians. Does anyone expect the killer of Shireen to face justice for killing a journalist?

There is of course a difference in the language used by western leaders that have reacted to Shireen’s murder. She was a Palestinian but also an American citizen. The US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted his ‘sadness’. He does not normally express any sadness about Palestinian deaths. He was embarrassed into commenting because she holds American citizenship.

The British Ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, who was recently remembering the ‘fallen Israeli soldiers’, many of whom killed Palestinians on the day Israel commemorates, tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Al Jazeera’s @ShireenNasri in Jenin this morning.”It was left to the Israeli authorities to immediately lie by claiming Shireen was killed by Palestinian bullets. The claim they used to distort the truth about the killing of Mohammad Al-Durrah and many who lost their lives under Israeli bombs in Gaza, including the football four. A state that was built on a lie that Palestine was a land without a people for a people without a land continues to lie. It is how Israel tries to introduce a doubt in people’s minds to deflect from its deadly evil actions.

The real context here and the reason Shireen was killed is the continuing illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel and the hypocritical treatment of them and their cause by the so-called international community, when compared with the situation in Ukraine. A days long occupation by Russia has brought thousands of sanctions on the perpetrator and occupier, Russia, whereas a seven-decades long occupation and expulsion of the Palestinians is not seen in the same light.

Attempts to ethnically cleanse Sheikh Jarrah, attacks on peaceful worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque two Ramadans in succession, the planned ethnic cleansing of Masafer Yatta, the announcements of further settlement construction, the new regulations on entry to the West Bank, and the demolition of the Al-Rajabi family home in Silwan all go unchecked let alone punished by the international community.

Israel is given a free hand to oppress, steal, demolish, imprison, restrict movement, deny entry, deny exit and label human rights organisations as terrorist organisations because it claims all these measures as necessary for its security. But why does the international community allow it to pass the murder of civilians, especially journalists and medics, as a means of self-defence?

Journalist organisations across the world should stand with Palestinian journalists without reservation as they do their duty to tell the world about Israeli crimes. Governments should go further than expressing sadness about Shireen’s murder and demand the perpetrators of her assassination are brought to justice.

While Israel will think that it will deter other journalists from covering its crimes, Shireen’s murder will only inspire more Palestinians to follow in her footsteps, to be a voice for truth and decency continuing to demand that the world sees Israel for what it is, a state which heaps terror on another people with impunity. That impunity must come to an end. Sanctions should be imposed on Israel now, if Shireen’s death isn’t to be in vain.

Source : middleeastmonitor