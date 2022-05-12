English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar’s Emir arrives in Iran

SHAFAQNA- Qatar’ Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani just arrived in Iran on Thursday noon, heading a high-profile political and economic delegation.

The Emir will be accorded an official reception ceremony minutes later, before holding a joint press conference with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

The visit is a response to the Iranian President’s trip to Qatar three months ago.

Bilateral and regional cooperation, releasing Iran’s funds abroad, cooperation on hosting 2022 World Cup, prisoners swap, and energy cooperation are on the agenda of the high-profile visit.

The Qatari Emir and Iranian President will also follow up implementation of the 14 cooperation documents signed during Raisi’s visit of Doha.

Source : IRNA

