Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist

SHAFAQNA- Thousands mourned Shireen Abu Akleh, a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the West Bank Thursday, as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is blaming Israel for her death and on Thursday rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation.

Thousands of Palestinians attended the ceremony, which took place at the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) presidential compound at noon on Thursday in the occupied West Bank city.

Mahmoud Abbas: Israel was fully responsible

President Mahmoud Abbas honoured Abu Akleh and bid her farewell at the compound, where a large procession by the national guard was also held.Speaking at the ceremony, Abbas said Israel was “fully responsible” for Abu Akleh’s death.

“We reject the joint investigation with Israel into the killing of Abu Akleh,” Abbas said, adding that the Palestinian officials would go to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to seek justice.

Journalists, colleagues and friends poured into the Istishari Hospital on Thursday morning, where the service began at 10:30am (07:30 GMT).

Groups of individuals close to Abu Akleh were allowed inside the morgue at the hospital, emerging with heavy tears and loud, pain-filled cries.

Shireen burial will take place on Friday

Her body was then brought out and prayers held before she was carried out in a PA national guard vehicle and taken to the presidential compound.

Following the ceremony at the compound, Abu Akleh’s body was taken in an ambulance and a convoy to Qalandia checkpoint, which lies between Ramallah and Jerusalem. She was transferred to the St Louis French Hospital in Sheikh Jarrah, in occupied East Jerusalem, where her family lives.

Her burial will take place on Friday at the Old City.

Abu Akleh was honoured in several Palestinian cities

On Wednesday and Thursday, Abu Akleh was honoured in several Palestinian cities, including Jenin, where she was killed, Nablus, and Ramallah, as her body traveled from the northern West Bank to Jerusalem, in a long procession demonstrating the outpouring of grief among Palestinians.

Her body was carried in several protests, with hundreds of Palestinians attending and chanting slogans including “with our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you, Shireen,” and, “From Ramallah, to Jenin, may God have mercy on your soul, Shireen.”

Mohammed Shtayyeh called Abu Akleh “a national figure”

Mohammed Shtayyeh, the PA prime minister, called Abu Akleh “a national figure” and “a star”.

Hailing her professionalism, Shtayyeh told Al Jazeera that Abu Akleh was “not only a correspondent, but she lived the cases and was reporting about every single detail of the Palestinian daily life”.

“Her roots were so deep-rooted in Jerusalem, and her family as well,” he added. “I have seen Shireen Abu Akleh nearly everywhere – in condolences houses, in celebrations, in demonstrations and in sit-ins.”

