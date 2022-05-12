Emir of Qatar & delegation meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader

Referring to the continuation of Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people, the Leader said that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects Arab world to take explicit political action in the face of theIsraels’ blatant crimes.

Confirming the remarks of the Emir of Qatar in condemning the crimes of Israel, he called the decades-long aggression of Israel against the Palestinians a bitter fact and a strike to the Islamic and the Arab world.

The Leader also criticized the approach of some Arab countries toward Israel.

There is no need for the intervention of others to govern the region, he also emphasized, saying that Israel creates corruption wherever they are present.

Regarding the crises in Syria and Yemen, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the crises can be resolved through dialogue but not through a weak position.

Ayatollah Khamenei considered the strength and stability of Iran-Qatar relations in the interest of both countries.

Saying that the current level of economic relations between the two countries is very low , the Leader called for expansion economic relations between Tehran and Doha.