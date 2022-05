SHAFAQNA- The last episode of Islam Weekly released by Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya with the topic “Lady Mary, A baby in her arms “.

Surrounded by people who accused her of indecency, Mary (S.A) carried baby Jesus in her arms to the city. This was likely one of the most difficult moments in her life. However, she trusted Allah (swt), stood with the truth and left everything else to him (swt).