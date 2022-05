SHAFAQNA– The 103rd session of weekly webinar on Quranic lifestyle with the topic “Acquring Excellent Intention – Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq by Imam Sajjad (A.S)” broadcasted on Thursday 12th May 2022 at 6:00 p.m in Islamic Center Of England and Dr Mohammad Sobhanie delivered a speech in this program.

