Which variant of the coronavirus causes the long-term COVID?

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The lingering effects of long COVID from Omicron are less severe than the delta variant, a new UK study revealed.

More than two-thirds of those with self-reported long Covid, or 1.2 million people, said their symptoms adversely affected their day-to-day activities, and almost a fifth said their symptoms limited them a lot, according to the statistics bureau.

Most long Covid symptoms don’t seem to be life-threatening, but things like shortness of breath or fatigue can be disabling.

The odds of reporting fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating and other persistent symptoms were 50% lower following infections likely caused by the omicron BA.1 variant than those likely caused by the delta strain

Source: bloomberglaw