Unexpected changes in Neptune’s atmosphere

Neptune

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- New research led by space scientists at the University of Leicester has revealed how temperatures in Neptune’s atmosphere have unexpectedly fluctuated over the past two decades.

They combined all existing thermal infrared images of Neptune gathered from multiple observatories over almost two decades.

By analyzing the data, the researchers were able to reveal a more complete picture of trends in Neptune’s temperatures than ever before.

The cause of these unexpected stratospheric temperature changes is currently unknown.

Source: science daily

