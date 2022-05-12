Measuring blood oxygen with Tattoo-like Sensors

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Engineers at Tufts University have developed a sensor that is placed under the skin during a process such as tattooing to measure blood oxygen levels.

The novel sensor, which currently is limited to reading oxygen levels, is made up of a gel formed from the protein components of silk, called fibroin. The silk fibroin proteins have unique properties that make them especially compatible as an implantable material.

The researchers rely more on the “duration” component of phosphorescence to quantify oxygen levels because intensity of the glow can vary with the depth and size of the implant, skin color, and other factors. The duration of the glow decreases as levels of oxygen increase.

Source: medical.net