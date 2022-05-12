Breastfeeding improve maternal mental health

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists from the University of Massachusetts, USA, have recently found that breastfeeding is associated with improved maternal mental health overall.

Of 36 studies that found a statistically significant relationship between breastfeeding and mental health, 29 of those found that breastfeeding was associated with fewer mental health symptoms, and one found that breastfeeding was associated with increased maternal mental health symptoms.

Of 34 studies that found a statistically significant relationship between breastfeeding and symptoms of postpartum depression, 28 studies found that breastfeeding was associated with a decreased risk of postpartum depression symptoms.

Source: neurosciencenews