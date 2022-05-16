Environment from Islamic perspective

SHAFAQNA- From the Islamic point of view, the divine creatures that live in the world environment, in the sky (stars, etc.) and the earth (nature and beings), all have life and in this regard, like human beings, they have the right to live which is considered the most fundamental divine right. In several verses of the Holy Quran, the life of all beings in general or in particular is emphasized, mentioning the names of some of them.

From a general point of view, the following verses can be cited:

“Do you not see that Allah (SWT) is glorified by all those in the heavens and the earth, even the birds as they soar? Each ˹instinctively˺ knows their manner of prayer and glorification. And Allah (SWT) has ˹perfect˺ knowledge of all they do.” ( Surah An-Nur, verse 41)

“Whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth ˹constantly˺ glorifies Allah—the King, the Most Holy, the Almighty, the All-Wise.” ( Surah Al-Jumu’ah, verse 1)

“Whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth ˹constantly˺ glorifies Allah. The kingdom is His, and all praise is for Him. For He is Most Capable of everything.” ( Surah At-Taghabun, verse 1)

Celestial beings glorify their Creator day and night

Also, in verses 19 and 20 of Surah Al-Anbiya, it is emphasized that the celestial beings glorify their Creator day and night, and there is nothing wrong with their worship, and since they are not selective like human beings, they are only doing their natural duty and praying God and they do not disobey the command of their Creator: “To God belong all those in the heavens and the earth. And those nearest to Him are not too proud to worship God, nor do they tire. They glorify ˹God˺ day and night, never wavering.” (verses 19 and 20 of Surah Al-Anbiya)

In verse 44 of Surah Al-Isra ‘, it is emphasized that everything glorifies God everywhere and there is nothing in the world that does not pray God, although human beings are not able to see and understand it with ordinary eyes: “The seven heavens, the earth, and all those in them glorify God. There is not a single thing that does not glorify God’s praises—but you ˹simply˺ cannot comprehend their glorification. God is indeed Most Forbearing, All-Forgiving.” (Verse 44 of Surah Al-Isra)

Verse 18 of Surah Al-Hajj also emphasizes the worship of all creatures and many human beings: “Do you not see that to Allah (SWT) bow down ˹in submission˺ all those in the heavens and all those on the earth, as well as the sun, the moon, the stars, the mountains, the trees, and ˹all˺ living beings, as well as many humans,…” (Verse 18 of Surah Al-Hajj)

The interesting point of this verse is that among all of God’s creatures, there are only some human beings who refuse to worship God, while God has a special grace for human beings granting them the ability of intellect, speech and education. Of course, the root of this issue goes back to the struggle of Satan with God, who is trying to divert man from this path, which has ultimately caused man to rebel against God.

In this regard, we can also refer to verse 21 of Surah Al-Hashr: “Had We sent down this Quran upon a mountain, you would have certainly seen it humbled and torn apart in awe of Allah (SWT). We set forth such comparisons for people, ˹so˺ perhaps they may reflect.” (Verse 21 of Surah Al-Hashr)

From a particular point of view, we can refer to verse 13 of Surah Ar-Ra’d, which says about the thunder glorifying Allah (SWT): “The thunder glorifies God’s praises, as do the angels in awe of God. God sends thunderbolts, striking with them whoever God wills. Yet they dispute about Allah (SWT). And God is tremendous in might.” (Verse 13 of Surah Ar-Ra’d)

Also in verse 79 of Surah Al-Anbya, the glorification of birds and mountains is mentioned: “…And with Dawūd We subjugated the mountains that pronounced Tasbīh (Allah’s(SWT) purity), and the birds as well. And We were the One who did (it).” (Verse 79 of Surah Al-Anbiya)

Holy Quran confirms the glorification and worship of living animals

In several other verses, in addition to emphasizing the life of all beings, the Holy Quran confirms the glorification and worship of living animals, especially birds. It is mentioned in Verse 41 Surah An-Nur: “Do you not see that Allah (SWT) is glorified by all those in the heavens and the earth, even the birds as they soar? Each ˹instinctively˺ knows their manner of prayer and glorification. And Allah has ˹perfect˺ knowledge of all they do.”

Also, in verses 5 and 6 of Surah Ar-Rahman, the precise and inviolable order of the sun and the moon, as well as the worship of stars and trees in the presence of God have been emphasized: “The sun and the moon ˹travel˺ with precision. The stars and the trees bow down ˹in submission˺.” (Verses 5 and 6 of Surah Ar-Rahman)

It follows from the above verses:

First: According to Islam, all of God’s creatures are alive,

Second: Beings who have life certainly have the right to life, and it is obligatory for all human beings to respect this right.

Thirdly: All the creatures, whether they are visible or not, worship God, and there are only a few human beings who have abandoned the worship of God. Although God created human beings free to choose their own path in this world, but they are certainly responsible for their choices and they will be questioned about it.

Fourth, God introduces his creatures as a sign of His greatness and cites it as an example of being God, and finally asks man to worship God so that he may be saved. Therefore, creation has an ultimate goal, and that is to worship and glorify God by all creatures, especially man, and that is why nature was created for man.