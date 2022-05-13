Afghanistan: Taliban tightens gender segregation rules in Herat

SHAFAQNA-Men and women are not allowed to dine out together, or to visit public parks on the same day, a Taliban official said.

The new restrictions follow last week’s order for women across Afghanistan to fully cover when in public and appeared to signal the Taliban’s tightening grip on power.

Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official at the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said on Thursday that authorities “have instructed that men and women be segregated in restaurants”.

Restaurant owners had been verbally warned that the rule applied “even if they are husband and wife”, he said.

The Taliban official also said his office has issued a decree that Herat’s public parks should be segregated by gender, with men and women permitted to visit only on different days.

Source : aljazeera