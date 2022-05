SHAFAQNA- The emir of Qatar accused Israel over the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli army raid in West Bank.

Abu Akleh was “killed by the Israeli occupation forces”, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said at a joint news conference in Tehran with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

“We must hold the perpetrators of this heinous crime accountable,” the Qatari leader added.

Source : iraqinews