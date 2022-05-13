English
International Shia News Agency

German police detain EU chief negotiator on Iran nuclear deal

0
German police detain EU chief

SHAFAQNA-Top EU official who has been coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal Enrique Mora was briefly detained on Friday by the German police at the Frankfurt airport on his way back from Tehran .

On Twitter, the EU’s chief negotiator on the Iran nuclear deal and deputy secretary-general of the EU diplomatic service said he was detained by the German police at the Frankfurt airport on his way back to Brussels.

The diplomat later announced he was released but authorities refused to give him any explanation.

The EU ambassador to the UN representation in Vienna and the head of the Iran task force of the EU diplomatic service was also detained separately, Mora added.

Mora pointed out that the action of the German police might have violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that provides protection for diplomats.

Source : aa

Related posts

Iranian Foreign Minister: A reliable agreement within reach

asadian

Qatar’s Foreign Minister: Qatar supports Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Iranian top negotiator & EU’s Mora meet in Tehran

asadian

IAEA still hopes for Iran deal

asadian

Tehran: EU’s Mora & Iran’s Chief Nuclear Negotiator Due To Meet on Wednesday

asadian

WSJ: Europe to make fresh push to revive Iran Nuclear deal

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.