AI to predict Baby’s Age and Gender

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- U.S.A. researchers have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm that can predict the gender of babies based on their mood. artificial intelligence tool is capable of predicting the age and sex of babies based on temperament

This study in PLOS ONE used the powers of machine learning to analyze temperament data from 4,438 babies.

The results indicate it is far easier for computer algorithms to determine the age of a baby than it is for them to decipher a baby’s gender based off temperament data during the infant’s first 48 weeks of life.

Source: wsu