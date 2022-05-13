English
International Shia News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister: A reliable agreement within reach

0
A reliable agreement within reach

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister said on Friday that a good and reliable agreement is witin reach if the United States adheres to its commitments.

Writing on his Twitter account, Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that in agreement with Joseph Borrell, Enrique Mora’s visit to Tehran and his talks with my colleague Ali Bagheri Kani were another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues of the Vienna talks.

He added that a good and reliable agreement is accessible, if the United States takes a political decision and adheres to its commitments .

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora met in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

Mora arrived in Tehran last night to help give a push to negotiations which were held in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed a trip to Tehran by his coordinator this week had unblocked the situation after two months of deadlock in efforts to revive the 2015 accord between Iran and the world powers.

Speaking as EU coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran’s response had been “positive enough” after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.

Source  : IRNA

Related posts

German police detain EU chief negotiator on Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Qatar’s Foreign Minister: Qatar supports Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Killing of Al-Jazeera’s Reporter: Iranian & Qatari FM’s Condemn Israel

asadian

Iranian Foreign Minister calls for implementation of Tehran-Doha agreements

asadian

IAEA still hopes for Iran deal

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran is against war in Ukraine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.