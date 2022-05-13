English
International Shia News Agency

Observers from Russia will come to the parliamentary elections in Lebanon

0
Observers from Russia

SHAFAQNA-Russian observers from the Public Chamber will be in Lebanon for the May 15 parliamentary elections.

“We contributed to the accreditation of members of the Public Chamber as observers. The delegation will consist of four people … The work of the mission will last until the end of the elections. It is planned to visit several polling stations in different districts,” the agency’s interlocutorsaid.

According to him, the head of the Lebanese Interior Ministry, at a meeting with Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov, said that “the work of international observers, including Russian ones, is in the interests of Lebanon, and expressed readiness to assist in the fulfillment of their mission.”
Alexander Rudakov said in an interview with RIA Novosti in early February that Russia would be ready to send its observers to assist in holding parliamentary elections in Lebanon, if the Lebanese authorities received a corresponding request.

Source :cmio.org

Related posts

Lebanese Minister: Pope postpones trip to Lebanon for health reasons

asadian

Lebanon’s Mufti warns of consequences of not participating in elections

asadian

Saudi’s Ambassador stresses Riyadh’s support for Lebanon

asadian

EU calls on Lebanon to urgently address the financial system

asadian

Pope Francis to Visit Lebanon in June

asadian

Saudi Arabia welcomes Lebanese PM’s remarks to normalize relations

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.