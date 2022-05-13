English
International Shia News Agency

Iraqi parliament approves draft law banning normalization of relations with Israel

0

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi parliament approved the draft law banning normalization with Israel in the first reading yesterday (Wednesday).

“The House of Representatives in its session on Wednesday read out the first draft of the law banning the normalization and establishment of relations with Israel, which was presented by the Legal Commission,” the Iraqi Parliament Information Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the law intends to block the way for anyone who wants to establish any relationship with the occupying Israeli regime, impose a deterrent punishment on it, and protect the unity and national and Islamic identity of the country.

Draft laws are read and reviewed three times before they are finalized.

Iraq has not established any relations with Israel, and the majority of Iraqi political powers have rejected normalization with this regime.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Related posts

Iraq: Unemployment passed 4 million

asadian

Palestinian old man stands on rubble of his house demolished by Israeli bulldozers [photos]

asadian

Expert in ME Affairs: “Israel has many critical security challenges”

asadian

Israeli court extends Palestinian eviction freeze in Sheikh Jarrah

asadian

Delicious Ramadhan sweets in Iraq

asadian

UAE cancels joint air show with Israel

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.