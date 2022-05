SHAFAQNA-UN human rights experts said taat killing of Shireen Abu Akleh may constitute a war crime.

UN human rights experts have condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, and called for a prompt, transparent, thorough and independent investigation into her death.

Israeli forces beat crowd of mourners carrying coffin of Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of funeral in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

Source : aljazeera