May14th: Seventh Annual Conference on Shi’i Studies

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic College will hold the Seventh Annual Conference on Shi’i Studies.

The Seventh Conference is planned to be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The the Conference provides abroad platform for scholars in Shi’i Studies to share their latest research.

This year’s Conference will be a hybrid programme. UK-based researchers will present their papers in-person at The Islamic College . Researchers from outside the UK will make their presentations via Zoom. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to the presenters.

Register online at: https://www.islamic-college.ac.uk/publications/shiistudies/seventh-shii-conference/