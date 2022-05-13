EU: Iran nuclear deal talks are ‘reopened’

SHAFAQNA-European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Iran nuclear programme talks have been unblocked.

He conveyed his belief that a final deal was within reach. Borrell said a mission by EU envoy Enrique Mora this week to help revive the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers had gone “better than expected”.

“The negotiations had stalled and now they have been reopened,” Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Germany.

“There is a perspective of reaching a final agreement.”

Source :wionews