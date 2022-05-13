English
International Shia News Agency

EU: Iran nuclear deal talks are ‘reopened’

0
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

SHAFAQNA-European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Iran nuclear programme talks have been unblocked.
He conveyed his belief that a final deal was within reach. Borrell said a mission by EU envoy Enrique Mora this week to help revive the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers had gone “better than expected”.

“The negotiations had stalled and now they have been reopened,” Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Germany.

“There is a perspective of reaching a final agreement.”

Source :wionews

Related posts

Iranian Foreign Minister: A reliable agreement within reach

asadian

German police detain EU chief negotiator on Iran nuclear deal

asadian

Qatar’s Foreign Minister: Qatar supports Iran nuclear deal

asadian

IAEA still hopes for Iran deal

asadian

Tehran: EU’s Mora & Iran’s Chief Nuclear Negotiator Due To Meet on Wednesday

asadian

WSJ: Europe to make fresh push to revive Iran Nuclear deal

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.