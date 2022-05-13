English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli Forces Raid Jenin Camp Again

SHAFAQNA-Israeli occupation forces have once again raided the Jenin refugee camp, hours before the funeral of veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Palestinian sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several ‘Israeli’ military vehicles rolled into the Jenin camp on Friday morning, triggering violent confrontations with local residents.

Israeli occupation troops opened live fire and shot rubber-coated bullets at young Palestinians, who were attempting to block their passage.

The sources added that at least six people, including former Palestinian prisoner Daoud al-Zubaidi, were struck with bullets and were transferred to a nearby hospital to receive medical treatment.

Palestinian media outlets also reported that occupation regime’s forces blew up a Palestinian house in the Jenin refugee camp.

The forces surrounded the house belonging to Mahmoud al-Daba’i, with ‘Israeli’ snipers deployed in large numbers in the surrounding areas.

Israeli military bulldozer and several military vehicles stormed the area shortly after the shelling of Daba’i’s house.

Local sources said the occupation regime forces detained the Palestinian man’s mother and used her as a hostage to compel him to surrender.

Source :  english.alahednews

