Taliban attack on consultative meeting of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Yasser Mohseni, grandson of Ayatollah Asif Mohseni, founder of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council, confirms that Taliban forces disrupted a council meeting today which was to discuss the current issues of the country.

Mr. Mohseni said that the reason for this action has not been determined yet. He called the move “wrong, extremist and provocative.”

According to him, contact with Taliban officials from inside the meeting caused their intervention and they said that they will reprimand the perpetrators.

The Taliban have not yet commented independently.

This is while the fifth consultative meeting of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council on the current issues of the country was scheduled to be held in Kabul today (Friday, May 13).

The day before the meeting, the Commission for the Follow-up of the Demands of the Shia Community of Afghanistan invited the national and international media to cover the press conference.

