English
International Shia News Agency

European countries urge Israel to reverse settlement plans

0
European countries urge Israel to reverse settlement

SHAFAQNA-Fifteen European nations on Friday urged Israel to drop plans for thousands more homes in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“The new housing units would constitute an additional obstacle to the two-state solution,” said the countries in a statement issued by their foreign ministries.

“Israeli settlements are in clear violation of international law and stand in the way of a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” they added.

Israel advanced plans on Thursday for 4,427 housing units for Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli non-governmental organisation said.

The Civil Administration’s high planning committee gave final approval to 2,791 units and initial endorsement for another 1,636 units, said Peace Now, an organisation that closely monitors Israeli settlement building.

Source : aljazeera

Related posts

Bahrainis condemn Israeli crimes against Palestinians

asadian

Photos: More Than 200000 Palestinians Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Palestinians denounce Israeli rejection of appeal over Gaza killings

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 42 Palestinians injured in Israeli police intervention on last Friday of Ramadhan

asadian

Expert in Middle East: “More than ever new generation of Palestinians demand restoration of lost rights”

asadian

Photos: Palestinians celebrate Laylatul-Qadr in Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.