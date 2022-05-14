European countries urge Israel to reverse settlement plans

SHAFAQNA-Fifteen European nations on Friday urged Israel to drop plans for thousands more homes in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“The new housing units would constitute an additional obstacle to the two-state solution,” said the countries in a statement issued by their foreign ministries.

“Israeli settlements are in clear violation of international law and stand in the way of a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” they added.

Israel advanced plans on Thursday for 4,427 housing units for Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli non-governmental organisation said.

The Civil Administration’s high planning committee gave final approval to 2,791 units and initial endorsement for another 1,636 units, said Peace Now, an organisation that closely monitors Israeli settlement building.

Source : aljazeera