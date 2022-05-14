Italy: Islamic Philosophy Course Being Held in Italy

SHAFAQNA-Islamic Philosophy Course has been organized in Italy with the cooperation of the Iranian Culture Center in the European country.

The Accademia Vivarium Novum in the city of Frascati is hosting the week-long course, which began on May 9.

A number of senior scholars from different universities of Italy teach the lessons in English and Italian.

The 36-hour course features discussions on the thoughts and works of such Muslim philosophers as Farabi, Avicenna, Suhrewardi, Al-Kindi, Ibn Arabi, Mulla Sadra and al-Ghazali.

It also discusses the historical backgrounds of Islamic mysticism and its interaction with Islamic philosophy, as well as Islamic philosophy in the contemporary era.

Meanwhile, Iranian Cultural Attaché in Italy Mohammad Taqi Amini on Thursday traveled to Frascati to take part in a special program attended by the scholars and those taking the course.

He gifted 146 books and journals to the Accademia Vivarium Novum to create a section on Iranology and Islamic studies at its library.

Accademia Vivarium Novum was founded by Luigi Miraglia some 40 years ago in Napoli and was later moved to Frascati.

Source :IQNA