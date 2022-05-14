ISIS cannot tolerate Shia rational thought, says an expert on political affairs 

SHAFAQNA- In the past month, some of cities in Afghanistan have witnessed several deadly terrorist attacks, resulted in a high death toll and injuries. Terrorist group of ISIS accepted the responsibility for these bombings.

Mostly Hazara Shias as well Sufis have been targeted in these terrorist attacks. But what is the main reason of ISIS animosity towards Shias and Sufis?

Professor AbdolHamid Masoumi, an expert on Afghanistan political affairs and university professor, commented on this issue: “confrontation of ISIS and Shias in reasoning aspect is a clear thing, Shia religion or Shia rational thought is a rational and religious set of thoughts, it means that reason and religiosity have a key role in Shia religion, and this is the rational thing that ISIS does not see it compatible with its own logic.”

Masoumi added: “ISIS prefers a kind of violence and certainty devoid of rationality, reasoning and, deduction. In contrast, in Shia religious books, the first and the most important chapter of book, chapter of Hadiths is on reasoning and knowledge. Therefore, it seems clear that ISIS with their attitude and set of thoughts cannot be compatible with Shia thought. This is why they’re killing Shias.”

Wherever ISIS attends, the foreigners are involved as well.

Masoumi said: “after leaving Afghanistan, US interventions in Afghanistan affairs didn’t stop, and now it occurs in a different way. There are different views on ISIS presence in Afghanistan, one view sees the circumstance, for example, ‘some of big powers and movements want to enhance ISIS, even with exaggerating the importance of ISIS, they want to take advantage of Taliban.’ Therefore, wherever ISIS attends, the foreigners are involved as well. Additionally, in the past, extremist groups were always connected to the foreigners too.”

He said: “Maybe ISIS group is a small one, but this small group can more or less cause insecurity and conflict in the society.”

