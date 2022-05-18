Expert on Middle East affairs: “Future of region develops with cooperation rather than competitions”

SHAFAQNA- On the prospect of Iran and Saudi Arabia relations, an expert on the Middle East affairs says: “it seems that after big powers leave the Middle East, there would be opportunities for competition and cooperation between the regional players, therefore, after improving the relations between political powers of the region, we could expect good days in the future.”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Professor Hassan Lasjerdi, an expert on the Middle East affairs, on the future of Iran and Saudi Arabia relations said: “Because the negotiations are holding in a third country, Iraqi authorities are key determinants in the negotiations. Regarding the attitudes of both countries about the region developments, procedure of the negotiations is clearly positive, that is, both countries have challenges, issues as well opportunities. New government in Iran has announced the issues about the regional perspective and relations with neighbors, and it seems that the important thing is resolving technical issues between the two sides.”

He explained: “This importance means Saudi Arabia is a representative of Arab countries and can facilitate relations between Iran and other Arab states and states in the Persian Gulf region. This is important. In the Middle East, whenever relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were in a good balance, the developments in the Islamic World were managed much better; whether in economic areas or oil, energy, and other political issues such as security and terrorism etc. Therefore, regarding the interests of the countries, the past experience has proved the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia could produce fruitful results rather than cut the ties or restrict the relations.”

