Coordination framework plan accepted by all Iraqi political factions

SHAFAQNA- “The plan presented by the coordination framework has been accepted by all political factions, especially the Sunni and Kurdish parties,” a member of the Al-Fatah coalition said.

Rafiq al-Salehi said: “There is general attention from the political factions to the plan announced by the coordination framework to resolve the political crisis in Iraq, because it has been widely accepted by all parties, especially the Sunni and Kurdish parties.”

He continued: “The plan presented by the coordination framework is real and in addition, it has provided solutions and details that are in line with serving the country and our compatriots.”

Al-Salehi added: “In the coming days, we will see a progress in political crises and a step towards the formation of a new government.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

