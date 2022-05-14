Saudi Arabia beheads two Shia citizens and a Yemeni national

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that it had executed two Saudi Shia citizens arrested in connection with a peaceful protest movement in the city of Al-Qatif, along with a Yemeni national.

The Saudi Interior Ministry claims the men were sentenced to death for espionage, terrorism and the murder of a security guard.

On March 12, Saudi officials announced the execution of more than 80 people in one day, the largest mass execution by the Kingdom in its contemporary history.

“The executions included 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis and a Syrian accused of being members of several terrorist groups, including ISIS and Houthi rebels in Yemen,” the official Saudi news agency said in more detail.

The executions went even further than the mass executions in January 1980, during which 63 people convicted of occupying the Holy Mosque in Mecca were killed.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia executed 69 people, one of the highest execution rates in the world.

In 2019, the Saudi regime beheaded 37 Saudi citizens, most of them Shias, in a mass execution on terrorism-related charges.

In January 2016, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia executed 47 people, including Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, a prominent Saudi Shia cleric.

Source: Shafaqna Persian