Iranian Scholar: Allameh Tabatabaei opened new path in interpretation of Quran

SHAFAQNA- Allameh Seyed Mohammad Hossein Tabatabaei opened a new path in the interpretation of the Holy Quran, a religious scholar said.

Ayatollah Ahmad Mobaleghi said this path strengthened the bond between the Holy Book and the society.

He regretted that this path did not continue after Allameh Tabatabaei, saying it should be resorted and a fundamental development be created in interpretation studies.

Ayatollah Mobaleghi stressed that religious research is very important in the function of religion, saying that if religion is going to be the basis of society and government, it requires the two wings of faith and religious thought.

He added that many problems the society faces today is due to the little attention paid to religion and religious studies.

The cleric said research and studies on people’s faith and religious thought should continue in order to identify the problems and ways to strengthen faith in society.

He referred to verse 13 of Surah Ash-Shura (42), “He prescribed for you the same religion He enjoined upon Noah, and what We inspired to you, and what We enjoined upon Abraham, and Moses, and Jesus: “You shall uphold the religion, and be not divided therein.” As for the idolaters, what you call them to is outrageous to them. God chooses to Himself whom He wills, and He guides to Himself whoever repents,” and said religion is the basis and foundation of moving forward.

He said the Islamic seminaries, the Islamic Revolution and the establishment and new generations need the religion and everything is related to religion in society, adding that religion will be materialized by strengthening faith and religious thought.

If there is a return to these two wings, religion will not be weakened in society but can appear in the world more strongly, the scholar went on to say.

He further said that in order to benefit from the Quran to resolve today’s issues, there is a need for proper interpretation and that in turn needs a fundamental change in Tafsir (interpretation) studies.

Ayatollah Mobaleghi added that benefiting from the Quran requires more profound studies and following the path opened by Allameh Tabatabei.

Allameh Seyed Mohammad Hussein Tabatabai, (March 1903 – November 1981) was one of the most prominent thinkers in modern Shia Islam.

He is best known for his Tafsir Al-Mizan, a twenty-seven-volume work of Tafsir (Quranic exegesis), which he produced between 1954 and 1972.

Source : ABNA