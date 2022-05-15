English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi coalition violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

The Saudi coalition continues to violate the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah. The Saudis have violated the ceasefire 62 times in the past 24 hours.

The ceasefire in other Yemeni provinces is also being violated by the Saudi coalition.

Earlier, Ali al-Qahoum, a member of the Ansarullah movement’s political bureau, warned Saudi Arabia about continuing the violation of ceasefire .

He stressed that the Yemeni armed forces will never remain indifferent to these aggressions and have many options in response to the repeated violations of the ceasefire by Saudi Arabia.

Al-Qahoum added: “The Yemeni armed forces have developed a kind of strategic weapon that can be used against Saudi Arabia if the aggression continues.”

“The aggression coalition did not adhere to the ceasefire from the beginning and always violated it. The ceasefire was established primarily for humanitarian issues, but Saudi Arabia is obstructing all issues and preventing international and regional efforts from bearing fruit,” he added.

