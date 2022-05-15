UN security council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist

SHAFAQNA-The UN security council has unanimously condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

In a rare unanimous statement, the security council also called for “an immediate, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into her killing”.

According to diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity, negotiations on the statement were particularly arduous.

China successfully pushed the US to remove paragraphs denouncing abuses committed against the media around the world, defending their freedom and urging their protection while covering military operations, according to diplomatic sources and different versions of the statement obtained by Agence France-Presse during the discussions.

Source : theguardian