Polls open in Lebanese parliamentary election

SHAFAQNA-Polls opened on Sunday in Lebanon’s first parliamentary election since the country’s economic collapse.

Voting was due to begin from 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) across 15 electoral districts, with candidates vying for 128 seats divided among 11 religious groups according to a sectarian power-sharing system.

Lebanon has changed significantly since the last general election in 2018. Indeed, an economic and financial collapse, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beirut port explosion, and disruptions to energy and food security caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country is now facing a brand new set of challenges.

Today, the people of Lebanon are yearning for sweeping reforms that can get the country out of its chronic state of crisis.

Sources: aljazeera , reuters