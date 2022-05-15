Thousands demonstrate in London to condemn Abu Aqleh assassination and anniversary of Nakba Day+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The British capital, London, was the scene of thousands of protests in condemnation of the assassination of Shereen Abu Aqleh and the 74th anniversary of Nakba Day.

The demonstration was organized by Palestinian rights organizations in London.

Demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the Israeli apartheid system against the Palestinian people and called for an end to the Israeli occupation and the liberation of Palestine.

The protesters also called on Boris Johnson’s government to end its pro-Israel policies and to treat the Palestinian people fairly.

Nakba Day is the name used by Palestinians and their supporters around the world to mark the anniversary of the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their lands and the formation of Israel on 14th May 1946.

Source: Shafaqna Persian