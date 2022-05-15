Site of Shireen Abu Akleh’s murder becomes a memorial for Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The site of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s murder at the entrance to Jenin refugee camp has turned into a memorial for Palestinians.

Since the early hours of Thursday morning, Palestinians have flocked from various places to visit the site where Abu Akleh was shot to lay flowers and pray for her.

Pictures of Abu Akleh were hung on the trees surrounding the area, along with Palestinian flags and a traditional keffiyeh.

On the ground where Abu Akleh fell after being shot lay bouquets of flowers and letters.

One of the messages read: “The picture became clear, and the coverage was absent. Shireen Abu Akleh is a word that does not die. May your soul rest in peace.”

Source : middleeastmonitor