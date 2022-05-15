A mass grave discovered in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- The director of the Iraqi Martyrs Foundation announced the discovery of the remains of 15 bodies from a mass grave believed to be related to the Intifada Shabani during Saddam’s era.

The mass grave was discovered during the construction of a residential complex in south of Najaf in April and dates back to the 1991 Intifada Shabani against Saddam’s government, which killed about 100,000 people.

The grave contained about 100 bodies, of which 15 bodies were exhumed. The Iraqi government has been trying for years to identify the remains of victims of the political-historical violence of recent decades.

In this regard, the AFP correspondent noted that in front of the buildings under construction, the bones and skulls of buried people can be seen.

In this regard, Abdullah al-Nai, director of the Martyrs’ Institute (a government institution on mass graves), stated: “More than 100 bodies have been discovered in this grave, and this number is approximate, and may be higher.”

He added: “This mass grave is related to the Intifada Shabani in 1991 (the uprising of the Iraqi people against Saddam Hussein’s government) and dozens of mass graves have not been discovered yet.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian