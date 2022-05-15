Works of Shrine’s grid of Lady Zaynab(S.A.) continue with uniqueness of design

SHAFAQNA-Works are continuing in full swing in the shrine’s grid of Lady Zaynab (S.A.), as planned in time and implementation,with a unique design .

The head of the Department of manufacturing grid and doors of holy shrines at the al-Abbas’s (A.S.) ,Nadhem al-Ghurabi, stated to Al-Kafeel Network, that: “the current work is the manufacture of the remaining metal parts of the grid, which is one of the most important pillars and aesthetic elements, which is mastered by the staff of the Department, with communication with the rest of the other works assigned to them, and the features of this achievement began to appear day after day until the final stages”.

He added that “the work with the metal parts of the grid is distributed on many joints according to each part and section, and immediately after the completion of any of them, the part is installed on the wooden structure, and these works continue until the completion of the manufacture and installation of all the pieces, God willing.”

Source : alkafeel