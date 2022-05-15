Cameroon football legend Patrick Mboma converts to Islam[Video]

SHAFAQNA- Cameroonian football legend Patrick Mboma converted to Islam on Friday at a local mosque in Douala.

He announced the conversion while attending a mosque in Douala on Friday, according to Masrtimes.com.

A video has emerged which shows a former Paris Saint-Germain star wearing an Islamic dress. He has changed his name to “Abdul Jalil”.

Born in 1970 in Douala, he started his football career in 1993. He has played in different clubs across several European, Asian, and African countries.

He also scored 33 goals in 57 appearances for the national football team of Cameroon. Mboma played for the African team in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups while also winning the gold medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Source : IQNA