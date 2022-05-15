Palestinians commemorate 74th Nakba Day

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Palestinians rallied on Sunday during Nakba Day. 74th Nakba Day comes at a time when many are angered by the killing of Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes during and after the war.

The Nakba refers to the systematic ethnic cleansing of one-third of the Palestinian population at the time by Israel paramilitaries between 1947-1949 and the near-total destruction of Palestinian society.

About 750,000 Palestinians out of a population of 1.9 million were expelled from their towns and villages to make way for new Jewish immigrants.

Source : aljazeera