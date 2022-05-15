Tunisia:Thousands protest against president

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Tunisians protested on Sunday against President Kais Saied, demanding a return to the normal democratic order.

“The people want democracy” and “Saied has led the country to starvation” were two slogans chanted by the protesters at the main rally in central Tunis, the biggest against him in months, a week after a far smaller demonstration supporting him.

“It has become clear that the street supports a return to the democratic path,” said Samira Chaouachi, the deputy leader of the parliament when it was dissolved in March.

Last week, Saied appointed new pro-coup members to the election commission, in a move critics say will cast doubt on the country’s electoral integrity.

Later, he suggested he will not accept the presence of foreign election observers in his country for votes planned for this year.

