UK: Mosque for Children & Teenagers Planned at Nelson Library

SHAFAQNA-A Muslim charity has revealed plans to open a mosque in a former library that is aimed at children and young adults.

The IMAM organization, which currently uses the Grade II-listed building in Nelson as an education center, hopes to change the use of the old library in Booth Street into a place of worship.

An application submitted to Pendle Borough Council reveals this is due to ‘increased demand’.

IMAM, which stands for ‘Islamic Morals and Manners’, was set up in 2016 in order to ‘give children the best start in life’ and encourage community cohesion. The charity also states on its website: “We live in a time and age where Islam is very often in the news for the wrong reasons, changing people’s perceptions of Muslims residing in multi-cultural Britain. We reach out to all communities to forge a relationship and show that we can stand together against hatred.”

IMAM currently rents the former library in Booth Street and has so far raised £135,000 towards its £313,000 target to buy the building.

The Burnley-based charity has held a number of community events including a Peace Walk in memory of the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing as well as a day to remember the late MP Jo Cox who was killed by a right-wing terrorist.

Source : IQNA