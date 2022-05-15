English
International Shia News Agency

Iranian FM: Ira-China relations are strategic

0
Ira-China relations

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister on Sunday termed Tehran-Beijing relations as strategic .

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks at the meeting of the parliamentary friendship group of the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, and Pakistan on Sunday.

Calling Tehran-Beijing relations strategic, Amirabdollahian stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy within the framework of the Iran-China parliamentary friendship group, explaining the latest situation in Tehran-Beijing ties and Iran’s approach to implementing the roadmap for relations with China.

The meeting of the parliamentary friendship group of the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, and Pakistan was held in the presence of the head and members of the parliamentary friendship group of Iran and China, as well as the Iranian Foreign Minister and deputies of economic, consular and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source : IRNA

Related posts

Iranian Foreign Minister: A reliable agreement within reach

asadian

Killing of Al-Jazeera’s Reporter: Iranian & Qatari FM’s Condemn Israel

asadian

Iranian Foreign Minister calls for implementation of Tehran-Doha agreements

asadian

Iranian FM: Iran is against war in Ukraine

asadian

Iran FM: USA’s maximum pressure against Iran led to current conditions in Vienna Talks

asadian

Iranian FM congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid Al-Fitr

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.