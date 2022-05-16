India: Sharpest decline in population growth rate among Muslims

SHAFAQNA- According to the NFHS-5 data, Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of the Muslim community has been declined sharply over almost three decades. The average number of children a woman would deliver by the end of her childbearing years (15-49) is referred to as TFR. Based on the 2019-21 survey, the TFR of Muslims, the Hindu and Christian communities in India is 2.36, 1.94 and 1.88, respectively. The decline in fertility is just due to social and economic empowerment of a community. This is demonstrated with regard to income, education and employment.

Decline in population growth in the Muslim community has been a historic trend. Experts believe that population growth is unrelated to religious faith. Irudaya Rajan said that understanding the connection between economic and social development and population growth is very essential.

Source: the federal