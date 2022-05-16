Mass demonstrations in Gaza on occasion of 74th anniversary of Nakba Day+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated in Gaza today (Sunday) to mark the 74th anniversary of the Nakba Day.

Demonstrators, holding Palestinian flags, chanted slogans calling for continued resistance in all its forms to make the dream of a return come true.

The demonstrators arrived at the UN headquarters in Gaza and called on the UN to work for the implementation of special Palestinian resolutions.

“The Palestinians must unite and put aside their differences, and there must be a comprehensive national strategy to confront the Israeli regime,” said Mohammed al-Ghoul, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Talib Ismail Ismail Rezvan, one of the leaders of the Hamas movement, called for national unity as soon as possible and the formation of a broad national front to counter all American-Israeli plans in the region.

The tragedy of Nakba Day began for the Palestinians in May 1948, with the occupation of more than three-quarters of the historic Palestinian territory, the killing of 531 Palestinians and the expulsion and displacement of about 85% of the Palestinian population in neighboring countries such as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon and some foreign countries.

Source: Shafaqna Persian